Medical board reports improvement in ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's eyesight

A team of doctors on Monday reported an improvement in the eyesight of jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, as well as the condition of his eye, after examining him. The report stated Khan's vision in the right eye without glasses was recorded at 6/24 partial, while the left eye measured 6/9. (AP)

The examination was done by two doctors on Sunday, following the Supreme Court's order to allow a detailed medical check-up of the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's eyes.

The top court sprang into action after its appointed lawyer, Salman Safdar, visited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on February 12 and subsequently informed the court that he complained of having just 15 per cent vision in his right eye.

Khan had also complained that he had proper vision until October last year, when he developed an ailment for which treatment was provided.

According to a report shared with the media by authorities, Dr Nadeem Qureshi of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and Dr Muhammad Arif Khan of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Islamabad had examined Khan.

However, with corrective glasses, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6.

The report stated a reduction in swelling in the right eye, with its thickness decreasing from 550 to 350 microns, and described it as a sign of improvement.

The medical board recommended eye drops for both eyes, while advising the PTI founder to undergo two eye tests as well.

According to the report, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Nasir Abbas visited Pims on the same day, where they were briefed by the medical board that treated Khan at Adiala jail, where the former premier is currently incarcerated.

"During the course of briefing by experts, personal physicians of Imran Khan including Dr Asim Yusuf and Dr Khurram Mirza were also briefed over phone call (more than 25 minutes) to the extent of their satisfaction," read the report.

Dr Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, which was set up by Khan, however, said he "could not confirm or deny the veracity" of what they were told by the medical board.

In a video posted to the official X account of the hospital, Dr Yusuf said that their conversation with the medical board lasted around 40 minutes, and the two briefed them on the treatment given to Khan.

"They told us, in their view, that Khan had shown significant improvement as a result of treatment and his vision had improved significantly as well," Dr Yusuf said, adding that he could not independently confirm or refute the information because he "had not seen" Khan himself or participated in his care.

He also requested permission for him and Dr Faisal Sultan, or doctors nominated by Khan's family, to meet him, while urging that the former premier be shifted to Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, for treatment.

Khan has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after his conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.