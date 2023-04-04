Meet Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who is on a visit to India

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck - who is on a three-day state visit to India - met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and held talks on several bilateral topics, including issues of respective national interests. Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck(AP Photo)

The king of Bhutan was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon arrival in India on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the king paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghatm and also signed the visitors' book.

Here's all you need to know about Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck:

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck - born on February 21, 1980, in Kathmandu- is the ‘Druk Gyalpo’ (Dragon King) of Bhutan. The King is the eldest son of the fourth Dragon king of Bhutan - Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and his third wife - Queen Ashi Tshering Yangdon. King Jigme Khesar completed his higher secondary studies from Yangchenphug high school, and then went to the Phillips Academy in Andover and the Cushing Academy in Ashburnham in the United States. He also studied at Wheaton College in Massachusetts and completed his Diplomatic Studies Programme at Magdalen College from Oxford. He became the monarch on December 9, 2006, after his father stepped down from the throne. However, a public coronation ceremony was held two years later on November 6, 2008 - which was the year that marked 100 years of monarchy in Bhutan. Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is also one of the youngest monarchs in Bhutan.