Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has assigned Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines as commander and pilot, respectively, for the SpaceX Crew-4 mission or the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS).
"The station is a critical testbed for Nasa to understand and overcome the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and to expand commercial opportunities in low-Earth orbit," the agency said in an official release while talking about the contribution of ISS in making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth.
Additional crew members for the project will be assigned as mission specialists in the future by Nasa's international partners. Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.
Also Read | All you need to know about Nasa's SPHEREx mission, to be launched by SpaceX
Taiwan-born Lindgren is part of an Air Force family and this mission will be his second trip into space after a 141-day stay at the space station in 2015 for Expeditions 44 and 45. Before he became an astronaut, Lindgren was a flight surgeon supporting space station missions and space shuttle. He was named as one of the Artemis Team of astronauts in December 2020. This team is for the agency's upcoming lunar missions.
Hines became an astronaut in 2017 and this will be his first trip into space. A lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force, Hines supported multiple military deployments in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. His flying included test pilot for the Federal Aviation Administration and research pilot at Nasa's Johnson Space Center located in Houston
The mission, which is part of the Commercial Crew Program, is expected to launch in 2022 on a SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The agency's Commercial Crew Program is collaborating with the American aerospace industry to develop human space transportation services.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify at House hearing as early as March: Politico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US coordination on North Korea ongoing, very active: State Department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel sits on Moderna Covid-19 vaccines after signing Pfizer data accord
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden begins dismantling Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey teams with Jay-Z to back bitcoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York calls NRA bankruptcy dismissal, cites bad faith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pompeo calls on Biden administration to confront China 'head-on' like Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andrew Cuomo administration 'froze' over nursing home data requests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN rights body adopts watered-down text on Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to launch review of Guantanamo Bay prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ministers in push to boost Covid-19 vaccine uptake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am a child!' Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids
- “This is your last chance,” one officer warned. “Otherwise pepper spray is going in your eyeballs.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US CDC recommends schools reopen with masks and rigid health protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox