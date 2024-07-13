Meet KP Sharma Oli who is set to become Nepal's new prime minister

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli is set to become Nepal's new prime minister once again following incumbent Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' failing to secure a trust vote in Parliament on Friday. Prachanda had previously survived four trust votes amidst frequent political turmoil in the country. KP Sharma Oli (Twitter/KP Sharma Oli)

On Friday, KP Oli, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), staked a claim to form a new majority government. He presented his case to President Ramchandra Paudel, backed by 165 lawmakers, including 77 from his own party and 88 from the Nepali Congress.

Prachanda, 69, lost his position more than 18 months after his appointment, failing to secure a vote of confidence during a floor test in the House of Representatives.

Who is KP Sharma Oli?

- Born in 1952, KP Sharma Oli began his political career in 1966 and joined the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) in 1970. He was first arrested under the Public Offense Act due to his involvement in the democracy movement and the push for a republican state.

- In 1973, he was arrested on various charges, including involvement in subversive activities, and imprisoned for 14 years, with 4 years in solitary confinement.

- In 1976, during his imprisonment, the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist-Leninist) or CPN (ML) was formed, and his comrades regarded him as a founding leader.

- He was released from prison in 1987 and assigned responsibilities as a Central Committee member of the then CPN (M-L). He served as in-charge of Lumbini Zone until 1990.

- In 1990, he became the founding president of the Democratic National Youth Federation, Nepal (DNYF), a youth wing of the party.

- On January 6, 1991, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or CPN (UML) was founded by merging the CPN (ML) and CPN (M), and he became a founding central leader of the UML.

- He was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament, from Jhapa-6 in 1991.

- He served as deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs in the interim government led by prime minister GP Koirala from April 2006 to March 2007.

- He lost in the Election of Constituent Assembly in April 2008 but served as Chief of the Central Department of Party School from 2008 to 2009.

- In February 2009, his proposal for multiple positions in the central committee was accepted at the party's 8th National Congress. He contested for the chairman position but lost to JN Khanal. He was elected as a Standing Committee Member and reassigned as chief of the central department of international affairs.

- In 2018, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered his oath of office and secrecy as the 41st Prime Minister of Nepal.

- According to a report by The Indian Express, KP Oli's tenure was marked by ambitious promises like "Samriddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali," but faced criticism for unmet expectations and the centralisation of power, including bringing investigative agencies under the Prime Minister’s Office.

- After the 2022 elections, the NC emerged as the largest party, followed by the CPN-UML, with the Maoist Centre in third. The CPN-Maoist Center's Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal claimed the prime ministerial post, but the NC, holding the majority, refused. Dahal then sought support from the CPN-UML and the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to strengthen his candidacy and was appointed Prime Minister, relegating him to the role of kingmaker.

- The coalition eventually dissolved, positioning him to take over from Prachanda. This marks a new chapter in the politically unstable Himalayan nation, which has seen 13 different governments since abolishing the monarchy and becoming a republic in 2008.