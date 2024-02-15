Meet Omar Ayub, grandson of ex-prez Ayub Khan, in race to be Pakistan's PM

Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf, the political party led by former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail, has nominated Omar Ayub as its candidate for the position of prime minister. Omar Ayub(Omar Ayub/X)

Who is Omar Ayub?

• Omar Ayub, the third generation from the family of Pakistan's president and Field Marshal Ayub Khan Ayub Khan, joined Pakistan Muslim League (Q) along with his father, Gohar Ayub Khan, a few months before the 2002 general elections.

• Omar made his debut in the country's National Assembly during the 2002 elections and later served in Shaukat Aziz's cabinet as the state minister for finance. He claimed credit for bringing significant projects, including those related to natural gas, electricity, and road infrastructure worth billions, to Haripur, Dawn News reported.

• Despite facing a defeat against PML-N's Sardar Mushtaq Khan in 2008, Omar Ayub returned to the assembly for a brief period in 2015 following an apex court-ordered re-election in his constituency. During a subsequent by-election, he refrained from contesting due to his late mother's illness.

• In February 2018, Omar Ayub joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), aligning himself with Imran Khan.

• He successfully secured re-election to the National Assembly from Constituency NA-17 (Haripur) as a PTI candidate in the 2018 general elections. Subsequently, he was inducted into the federal cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan.

Both sides claim win

Independent candidates supported by the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan have secured 92 seats in last week's election, emerging as the largest group.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has put forward Shehbaz Sharif, a former Prime Minister and Nawaz Sharif's brother, as their nominee. He is anticipated to assume the prominent position, seemingly endorsed by the influential military establishment, and is expected to lead a coalition government.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.