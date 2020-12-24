e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed

The original picture of the family which was clicked at their home, features Markle, Harry, their one-year-old son Archie and their two puppies seated in front of a white and blue playhouse.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
The Christmas card was shared by an animal welfare charity Mayhew on Twitter.
The Christmas card was shared by an animal welfare charity Mayhew on Twitter. (Twitter/@themayhew)
         

Ahead of the Christmas festival, the royal duo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card was shared on social media on Thursday (local time).

According to Fox News, the Christmas card was shared by an animal welfare charity Mayhew on Twitter.

The original picture of the family which was clicked at their home, features Markle, Harry, their one-year-old son Archie and their two puppies seated in front of a white and blue playhouse.

“Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year,” reads the text on the card above the illustration.

The charity also tweeted to inform that the royal duo is their Patron and that they have made a personal donation to help dogs, cats, and our community.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats, and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas.” the charity tweeted.

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” Fox News quoted a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess as saying.

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” the spokesperson added.

Mayhew’s official website also confirmed that the Sussexes has made a donation to the organisation this year.

As per Fox News, the family will spend the holiday in California due to concerns around coronavirus and will hence, not be travelling to the UK to visit the rest of the Royal family.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

tags
top news
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘To avoid such tragedy’: Rahul Gandhi on farm stir ahead of meeting Prez
‘To avoid such tragedy’: Rahul Gandhi on farm stir ahead of meeting Prez
UK returned man tests positive in Odisha, being tested for new Covid strain
UK returned man tests positive in Odisha, being tested for new Covid strain
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Rare snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Tahr sighted in Gangotri National Park
Rare snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Tahr sighted in Gangotri National Park
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In