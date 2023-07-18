Meghan Markle ‘regrets’ not taking active role in Prince Harry’s memoir as pair labelled ‘professional whiners'

An insider has claimed that Meghan Markle is left with regrets over Prince Harry's autobiography. Harry released the bombshell book in January 2023, and even participated in various TV interviews to promote it. During its opening week, the book was reportedly a best-seller in the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

The memoir, however, comprises several allegations against senior members of the Royal Family. Prince Harry attacked Camilla, Princess Kate, as well as his brother Prince William in the book, ‘Spare’.

Meghan now regrets not taking a more active role in the memoir, as per a source. Harry and Meghan were called "professional whiners" after the release.

"Meghan can now see that, whether it's fair or not, they are being viewed as these professional whiners and it's not as simple as her distancing herself, because she has to be seen as fully supportive of Harry,” the source told Heat.

"She's now regretting that she wasn't more hands-on or involved when he was putting his book together. This theory that she micromanaged what he wrote or had any say in the manuscript is totally wrong – it was Harry's book and she let him get on with it. The same went for his interviews and promo tours – that was evidenced by the fact she let him do those by himself and made a point not to interfere,” the source added.

Meghan and Harry’s Emmys snub

Meghan and Harry were snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys, reportedly leaving the couple “devastated.” The Emmys snub came days after it was reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

