'Mercenaries' from China, Pakistan and Africa fighting for Russia, claims Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that the country's troops in northeastern Ukraine are fighting “mercenaries” from several countries including China, Pakistan and African countries. The Ukrainian leader's claim comes amid the presence of North Korean troops at the frontlines. Zelensky also visited the frontline in the Kharkiv region.(AFP)

“We spoke with the commanders about the situation at the front line, the defense of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the fighting,” Zelensky said, adding that the Ukraine government also addressed issues of drone supply and use, recruitment, and direct funding for brigades.

“The soldiers on this front have noted the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond accordingly,” the Ukrainian president posted on X.

Zelensky had, earlier this year, accused Russia of deploying more than 100 Chinese nationals on the battlefield against Ukraine. He alleged that more than 150 Chinese nationals had been identified near the frontlines and two of them had been captured in the Donetsk region.

The Ukraine president also released a video which purportedly showed footage from interrogations of the two captured Chinese fighters. Zelensky also shared a video which included images of what appeared to be the passports of the Chinese nationals.

Earlier today, Zelensky also visited the frontline in the Kharkiv region. “I met with the warriors of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko. The fighters are holding a difficult section of the front – Lyptsi,” he said in a post on X.

Zelensky, who spoke with the commanders on the front, said the key focus was the defense along their line of responsibility, the training of the warriors, their morale, and the provision of essential supplies to the units.

“We discussed positive feedback on the electronic system for tracking points awarded for the destruction of the occupiers and their equipment,” Zelensky posted, adding that all issues would be addressed and resolved.