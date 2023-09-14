Mexico aliens 'way too humanoid' claim experts

Two alleged non-human alien corpses were shown at a Mexico Congressional hearing. The specimens were displayed in glass cases to the politicians, researchers and experts who were in attendance at the event. Many experts have described this as an “unsubstantiated stunt” adding that the corpses were “way too humanoid” to be aliens. However, many experts have claimed that the event was an unsubstantiated stunt with no established claims.

Apparently, the politicians were told the specimens were found in the city of Cusco, Peru and were estimated to be about 1,000 years old.

UFO researcher and journalist Jaime Maussan testified under oath that almost a third of the corpses' DNA is “unknown” and the specimens are not part of “our terrestrial evolution,” reported the Mexican media.

“They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash,” said Jaime.

"Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilised," he added.

Jaime also told the political delegates that specimens had been examined by experts at the Autonomous National University of Mexico.

According to him, scientists used radiocarbon dating to gather DNA evidence and X-rays had shown one of the two to have “eggs” inside.

However, many experts have claimed that the event was an unsubstantiated stunt with no established claims.

Brian Cox, physicist and presenter professor claimed that the specimens were very unlikely to be aliens.

The professor took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain his point, writing, “They are way too humanoid. It’s very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us.”

Additionally, he also condemned the research carried out prior to declaring the specimens as aliens saying, “Secondly - send a sample off to 23andme - let alone the University down the road - and they’ll tell you within 10 minutes.”

Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot, claimed in July that the number of UFOs or UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) was being “grossly underreported” was also present at the congressional meeting.

He as well was less than impressed by the quick no-show.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the space enthusiast wrote, “Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue.”

Calling the demonstration an unsubstantiated stunt he added, “I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt.”