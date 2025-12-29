Mexico train derailment leaves 13 dead, 98 injured, investigation underway

At least 13 people lost their lives on Sunday when an Interoceanic passenger train carrying around 250 people went off the tracks in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca, according to authorities. Mexican Army soldiers and Civil Protection members rescued passengers from the Interoceanic train that derailed in the Asuncion Ixtaltepec area on the route to Oaxaca, Mexico on December 28, 2025.(AFP)

The Mexican Navy said the accident occurred near the town of Nizanda and involved a train with nine crew members and 241 passengers on board, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Officials reported that 139 people escaped without serious harm, while 98 sustained injuries. Among the injured, 36 were taken to medical facilities for treatment.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X that five of those hurt were in critical condition. She added that senior government officials had been sent to the site to support rescue efforts and assist the families of the victims.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara Cruz offered his condolences to the bereaved families and said the state government was working closely with federal agencies to provide aid and coordinate relief measures, said the report.

Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office has launched a formal investigation to determine the cause of the derailment.

The Interoceanic Train, which began operations in 2023 during the administration of former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is a key component of the Interoceanic Corridor project. The initiative aims to upgrade rail connectivity across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, linking the Pacific port of Salina Cruz with Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf of Mexico.

The rail service also supports efforts to expand passenger and cargo transport in southern Mexico and boost regional economic growth.

(With inputs from Reuters)