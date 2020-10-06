e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Michelle Obama accuses Donald Trump of willful mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis

Michelle Obama accuses Donald Trump of willful mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis

Michelle Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans are “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 18:43 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from Covid-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined.
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from Covid-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined.(AP)
         

Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to “waste” their votes.

In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from Covid-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She charges that with respect to the virus, “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action.”

Mrs. Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans are “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”

She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”

And to Black and brown voters, and all young voters, who are considering sitting out the election, Mrs. Obama urges them to make a plan to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”

tags
top news
‘Broken all records’: BJP takes a dig at Lalu Prasad’s 2-year hospital stay
‘Broken all records’: BJP takes a dig at Lalu Prasad’s 2-year hospital stay
CM Nitish Kumar rubbishes Chirag Paswan’s remarks, allays fears of rift
CM Nitish Kumar rubbishes Chirag Paswan’s remarks, allays fears of rift
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI opts to bat, Under-19 star debuts RR
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI opts to bat, Under-19 star debuts RR
Affidavit copy-paste job in bid to cover-up Hathras gangrape, says Cong
Affidavit copy-paste job in bid to cover-up Hathras gangrape, says Cong
Second deadline for India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav expires
Second deadline for India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav expires
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
Covid-19 downturn not as bad as feared; crisis not over: IMF chief
Covid-19 downturn not as bad as feared; crisis not over: IMF chief
Black hole discovery helps Roger Penrose, Andrea Ghez, Reinhard Genzel win Nobel
Black hole discovery helps Roger Penrose, Andrea Ghez, Reinhard Genzel win Nobel
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In