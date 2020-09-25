e-paper
MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia's border with Bosnia

MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia’s border with Bosnia

world Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:21 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Belgrade, Serbia
A photo taken on October 13, 2016, shows ground crew preparing a Serbian Air Force Mig 21 fighter jet for a flight at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade.
A Serbian military jet crashed Friday in western Serbia near the country’s border with Bosnia, killing the two pilots on board, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission when it crashed around 9 a.m. (0700GMT) near the village of Brasina.

A ministry statement said a commission would examine the cause of the accident following an investigation at the crash site by both military and civilian teams.

Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that a villager was hospitalized with burns.

No other details were immediately available.

