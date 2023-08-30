Migrants entered US with help from smuggler with links to ISIS, FBI on the hunt

The United States has been facing a big influx of migrants on its borders with Mexico. In a shocking development, FBI is in search of migrants who have allegedly entered the US, with help from a smuggler having links with dreaded terrorist group ISIS. Members of the Texas National Guard place wire fence on the banks of the Rio Bravo river, the border between the United States and Mexico, with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 22, 2023. (REUTERS)

According to CNN report, FBI is trying to “identify and assess” more than a dozen Uzbek nationals who entered the US earlier this year. The alarming matter caused an urgent classified intelligence report to be circulated to President Joe Biden’s top Cabinet officials in their morning briefing book. However, no specific ISIS plot has been identified according to FBI.

As per the report, the Uzbek nationals requested asylum in the United States earlier this year and were checked by the Department of Homeland Security. The migrants were allowed into the US pending a court date. Later, FBI found out about the ISIS link in the matter.

National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson interacted with CNN on the matter and shared few details.

“There was no indication—and remains no indication—that any of the individuals facilitated by this network have a connection to a foreign terrorist organization or are engaged in plotting a terrorist attack in the United States,” said Watson.

“While the FBI has not identified a specific terrorism plot associated with foreign nationals who recently entered the United States at the southern border, we always work with our field offices across the country, as well as our domestic and international partners, to identify any potential illegal activity or terrorism threats,” the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

Interestingly, migration to the US has been traced to be originating from more than 150 countries across the world. Migrants from countries in Central Asia, is a big concern for US' security.

As per the report, more than 15 of the migrants have been tracked down and are under the scrutiny of FBI. But a few migrants are still yet to be tracked.

Notably, as the 2024 US Presidential elections draws near, Biden administration is facing increased heat over the migrant situation on the nation's border with Mexico.

