Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mike Carney to be sworn in as Canada prime minister on Friday

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 04:59 AM IST

Mike Carney won the Liberal Party leadership race with 131,674 votes, with about 85.9 per cent of the ballots.

Former Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney will be sworn in as the 24th prime minister of Canada on Friday morning along with his cabinet, the governor general's office confirmed on Wednesday.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will become the 24th prime minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. (AP)
Liberal Leader Mark Carney will become the 24th prime minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. (AP)

Carney won the Liberal Party leadership race with 131,674 votes, with about 85.9 per cent of the ballots. He will succeed Justin Trudeau at the top office of Ottawa.

The new Liberal Party leader had promised that his government will take over that of Trudeau's in a "seamless and quick" transition.

Carney has served as the eighth governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and also as the chair of the Financial Stability Board from 2011 to 2018.

He has been known for being a critic of US President Donald Trump and seemingly so has shown that he would retaliate against Washington with full force amid the tariff threats.

ALSO READ | ‘Canada will never ever be part of America,’ says Mark Carney after winning PM race

Earlier on Wednesday, Carney said that he would be ready to meet Trump if the Canadian sovereignty is respected, saying that both the country's would move towards a common approach.

However, following his victory announcement, Carney had made his intentions clear with the US, saying that Ottawa "will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form".

ALSO READ | Ready to meet Trump if Canadian sovereignty respected, says PM-elect Mark Carney

Carney has also said that his government will ensure 'maximum impact in the US' and will keep retaliatory tariffs in place until Americans show respect and commit to fair trade.

He dubbed Trump's latest tariffs as an attack on Canadian workers, families and businesses.

Notably, in the earlier days, the Canadian PM-elect had also likened the US president to Voldemort, the antagonist from Harry Potter.

The 59-year-old Carney was born in Fort Smith in the remote Northwest Territories and attended Harvard where he was also a star ice hockey player. He is a political outsider, who has never held office before this.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On