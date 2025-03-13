Mike Carney to be sworn in as Canada prime minister on Friday

Former Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney will be sworn in as the 24th prime minister of Canada on Friday morning along with his cabinet, the governor general's office confirmed on Wednesday. Liberal Leader Mark Carney will become the 24th prime minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. (AP)

Carney won the Liberal Party leadership race with 131,674 votes, with about 85.9 per cent of the ballots. He will succeed Justin Trudeau at the top office of Ottawa.

The new Liberal Party leader had promised that his government will take over that of Trudeau's in a "seamless and quick" transition.

Carney has served as the eighth governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and also as the chair of the Financial Stability Board from 2011 to 2018.

He has been known for being a critic of US President Donald Trump and seemingly so has shown that he would retaliate against Washington with full force amid the tariff threats.

Earlier on Wednesday, Carney said that he would be ready to meet Trump if the Canadian sovereignty is respected, saying that both the country's would move towards a common approach.

However, following his victory announcement, Carney had made his intentions clear with the US, saying that Ottawa "will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form".

Carney has also said that his government will ensure 'maximum impact in the US' and will keep retaliatory tariffs in place until Americans show respect and commit to fair trade.

He dubbed Trump's latest tariffs as an attack on Canadian workers, families and businesses.

Notably, in the earlier days, the Canadian PM-elect had also likened the US president to Voldemort, the antagonist from Harry Potter.

The 59-year-old Carney was born in Fort Smith in the remote Northwest Territories and attended Harvard where he was also a star ice hockey player. He is a political outsider, who has never held office before this.