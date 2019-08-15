e-paper
Mike Pompeo says India, US ‘good friends’ in Independence Day message

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said ties with India have developed into a “strategic partnership” over the past two decades and the two countries are “great democracies, global powers, and good friends”.

world Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
         

“The United States and India have enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s independence 72 years ago,” Pompeo said in a statement greeting Indian on the 73rd Independence Day.

“Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship. Over the past two decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership, and we now cooperate on a range of important issues, from defense and counterterrorism, to freedom of navigation and cutting-edge science, including in space.

“As I said during my recent visit to India, the United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends.”

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 21:19 IST

