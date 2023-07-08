Donald Trump showed US classified material to reporters while in office?

A former Donald Trump administration aide recalled an episode when officials were worried that the then-US president was not careful in his handling of classified information while talking to reporters, NBC News reported ciring a copy of Miles Taylor's book. Miles Taylor was a top aide to Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. He described an incident which showed that Donald Trump aides believed he needed to show more care toward state secrets and sensitive records. Former US president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign event.(AFP)

Miles Taylor described having heard about Donald Trump’s interest in “tapping” the phones of White House aides to limit press leaks as he had been angry about them during his time in the office.

What is the incident Miles Taylor described in his book?

Miles Taylor described an incident which unfolded on October 18, 2018 when he was in a private meeting in the West Wing with John Bolton, then Donald Trump’s national security adviser. Then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders came into John Bolton’s office and described an interview that Donald Trump had given in the Oval Office where he talked to reporters about Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was killed by Saudi assassins in Turkey.

Sarah Sanders told John Bolton that the president had picked up classified documents relating to intelligence on Jamal Khashoggi’s death and displayed them. John Bolton gasped at first, but “breathed a sigh of relief” when Sarah Sanders told him there had been no cameras in the room, the book claimed.

Still, “We were all disturbed by the lapse in protocol and poor protection of classified information,” Miles Taylor writes.

What has John Bolton said on the issue?

In an interview, John Bolton had said that when Donald Trump would get briefings, aides would “show him graphics, and that’s where the danger came of him grabbing something and keeping it.”

Asking Donald Trump to return material he’d been given wasn't so easy, John Bolton said, adding, “He’s the president of the United States. Are you supposed to say, ‘Mr. President, let’s be clear. We don’t trust you. Give us the document back.’ ”

What are the charges against Donald Trump?

Donald Trump faces criminal charges for his handling of classified documents after he left office. In a redacted transcript of a 2021 conversation, Donald Trump even appeared to discuss a sensitive military document that he describes as a “plan of attack” against Iran.

“I have a big pile of papers,” Donald Trump is heard saying amid sounds of rustling papers. “They presented me this. This is off the record. But they presented me this," he says.

Donald Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in the case.

