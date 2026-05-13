‘Misleading, incorrect’: Nepal govt rubbishes rumours on travel curbs for Indian visitors

“The Government of Nepal has introduced no new policy restricting the duration of stay for Indian tourists, nor has any change been made to the longstanding open-border arrangements and bilateral understandings between Nepal and India. The historic people-to-people relations, cultural ties, and tourism cooperation between the two countries remain strong and unchanged," it said in a statement.

The Nepal’s Tourism Board said no such measures had been introduced and stressed that there had been no change to the long-standing open-border arrangements between India and Nepal.

The clarification came amid speculation that Nepal had introduced mandatory identity cards for Indians crossing the border, capped tourist stays at 30 days and authorised vehicle confiscation in cases of overstays.

The Nepal government on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that new travel restrictions had been imposed on Indian tourists, calling the information “entirely false, baseless and misleading.”

Also Read | MEA reacts to reports of Nepal’s new custom rule causing outrage at Indo-Nepal border

Nepal govt's new system to ease travel for Indians The Nepal government also announced a new online facilitation system to ease travel for Indian tourists and other international visitors entering Nepal through land routes in private vehicles. Under the system, travellers can complete temporary entry permits and revenue payments online.

“Nepal Tourism Board strongly urges media organisations, digital platforms, tourism stakeholders, and the general public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on official government sources for accurate updates regarding tourism policies and travel regulations," read the statement.

The clarification comes amid renewed tensions between India and Nepal after Kathmandu objected to India and China facilitating the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

Nepal claimed the route passes through its territory and said it had not been consulted before the pilgrimage arrangements were finalised.

MEA's response to Nepal question ,“We are ready to talk to them," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s objections over the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh.

The Lipulekh dispute escalated in 2020 after Nepal released a revised political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory. India strongly objected to the move, saying it was inconsistent with historical facts and bilateral understandings.

Nepal has claimed that under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, these three territories are integral parts of Nepal.

At the time, India firmly rejected Nepal's move and said that the Nepalese government had released a revised official map that included parts of Indian territory.

"This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the MEA had said.

Also Read | ‘Ready to talk with Nepal': India open to resolve dispute over Lipulekh Pass, maintains stance on territorial claim

MEA received invite to visit Kathmandu Highlighting the “multifaceted partnership” and close ties between India and Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said New Delhi had received an invitation for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Kathmandu, with dates to be finalised at the “mutual convenience” of both sides.

During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said bilateral engagement between the two neighbours has remained active and constructive since Balen Shah assumed office as Nepal’s Prime Minister, adding that both countries are “working closely to further deepen” their partnership.