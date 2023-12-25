close_game
close_game
News / World News / Missed it? Watch King Charles' message on Christmas: ‘Tragic conflict…’

Missed it? Watch King Charles' message on Christmas: ‘Tragic conflict…’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2023 09:28 PM IST

King Charles paid tribute to volunteers, charity workers and people working over the holidays in roles caring for others.

King Charles called on people to help those less fortunate during a time of economic hardship and global conflict in his Christmas Day message. King Charles also paid tribute to volunteers, charity workers and people working over the holidays in roles caring for others.

Britain's King Charles III poses during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace.(AFP)
Britain's King Charles III poses during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace.(AFP)

"This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves," he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children," he said, adding, “During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share.”

King Charles added, “At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out