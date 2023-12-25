Missed it? Watch King Charles' message on Christmas: ‘Tragic conflict…’

King Charles called on people to help those less fortunate during a time of economic hardship and global conflict in his Christmas Day message. King Charles also paid tribute to volunteers, charity workers and people working over the holidays in roles caring for others. Britain's King Charles III poses during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace.(AFP)

"This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves," he said.

"We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children," he said, adding, “During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share.”

King Charles added, “At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other.”