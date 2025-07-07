Missing Indonesian farmer finally found, but inside belly of 8-metre-long python

An Indonesian farmer, who had gone missing on Friday, was found dead inside a giant python in Southeast Sulawesi's Buton District. The 63-year-old man from the Batauga district went missing on Friday morning after he failed to return home from the plantation. A Burmese python sits in the grass at Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.(For representation/AFP)

His body was found by residents at 2:30 pm on Saturday after the villagers killed an unusually large python near the plantation, Antara News reported.

The family started the search for the farmer after the neighbours, who were scheduled to meet him, enquired about his whereabouts. The family found out that the victim had not returned from the plantation and his motorbike was found parked on the side of the road.

Sertu Dirman, a local officer, said that the villagers searched the plantation area, but he could not be found.

The residents then discovered an 8-metre-long python lying a few hundred meters from the victim’s hut. After encountering the unusually large snake in the plantation, the villagers grew suspicious.

The villagers then killed the snake and cut its belly open to find the farmer's body inside.

"At that point, residents grew suspicious because the snake appeared to have swallowed a person. They then killed the snake, and it turned out the victim was inside its stomach," Dirman said.

His body was later taken to his house. According to the residents, it was the first incident when a person was swallowed by a python in the area.

Though snakes are not uncommon in Indonesia, the reptiles have frequently appeared in Indonesian villages in recent months to prey on livestock.