Missing US trans man found dead in New York tortured by 5, police say ‘most horrific crime'

The New York Police found the body of a 24-year-old transgender man, with authorities saying the victim died of repeated violence and torture that spanned for a period of more than a month at the hands of five individuals. The deceased trans man, Sam Nordquist, a Minnesota native, was reported missing since February 9. (New York State Police via AP)

The deceased, identified as Sam Nordquist, a Minnesota native, was reported missing on February 9. He had arrived in New York in September, following which he lost contact with his loved ones, The Associated Press reported, citing police.

Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the state police troop, said that the facts and situation of the crime were "beyond depraved" and "by far the worst" homicide investigation the office has ever conducted.

ALSO READ | USA: Florida man scheduled for first execution of 2025 for double murder

He said that "no human being should have to endure what Sam endured". Police officials did not let out any other details of the case, citing that it was still under active investigation.

Capt. Kelly Swift, the New York State Police troop E's bureau of criminal investigation, said that officials had not yet ruled out the possibility of Nordquist's death being a hate crime but, she stressed that the probe was still on.

Swift said that the probe so far has unveiled a "deeply disturbing pattern of abuse" which ultimately led to the 24-year-old's death. She described it as "one of the most horrific crimes" she has even seen in her 20-year-long career in law enforcement.

The investigation also needs to understand the victim's relationship with the suspects as well the suspects' connection to each other.

The five arrested persons are, Canadaigua, New York's Precious Arzuaga (38) and Patrick Goodwin (30), Rochester's Kyle Sage (33), Geneva's Jennifer Quijano (30) and Lima's Emily Motyka (19).

Officials said that all five persons have been charged with second degree murder after police on Thursday searched a room at a motel, Patty's Lodge, in Canadaigua, the last known whereabouts of Nordquist.

All five arrested suspects remain in police custody, pending arraignment.

(with AP inputs)