Modi and Austin discuss Indo-Pacific, defence ties
- He arrived in New Delhi hours after a meeting between the foreign ministers and NSAs of US and China in Alaska got off to a bumpy start, with testy exchanges between the two sides in full view of the media.
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed bilateral, regional and global issues on Friday, reflecting efforts by the two sides to bolster cooperation as the Biden administration moves to counter an increasingly aggressive China.
Austin flew into India on the final leg of a three-nation tour that has already taken him to Japan and Korea, and is the first senior leader of the new US administration to make an in-person visit to the country. After meeting Modi, Austin also held talks with national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.
He arrived in New Delhi hours after a meeting between the foreign ministers and NSAs of US and China in Alaska got off to a bumpy start, with testy exchanges between the two sides in full view of the media. US secretary of state Antony Blinken alluded to China’s aggressive actions when he said a world in which “might makes right” would be “far more violent and unstable”.
Modi tweeted after his meeting with Austin that “India and [the] US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good”. He added that he had conveyed his best wishes to US President Joe Biden.
The discussions between Modi and Austin covered bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted. He described the India-US relationship as a “strategic partnership of global siggnificance”.
Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasised the key role of defence cooperation in bilateral ties. Austin reiterated the US administration’s continued commitment to strengthening defence ties and expressed a desire to enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, according to an Indian government statement.
The Prime Minister also said the “warm and close relationship” between the two sides is “rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order”.
A US readout said Austin commended India’s leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the region to promote shared goals.
“The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free and open regional order. Both sides exchanged perspectives on shared challenges confronting the region and committed to further strengthen their broad ranging and robust defence cooperation,” the readout said.
In a tweet posted shortly after his arrival, Austin said: “The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.”
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who will hold talks with Austin on Saturday, welcomed his US counterpart in a tweet: “Your visit to India is definitely going to further deepen the cooperation and partnership between India and the United States. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow.”
Austin was received at Palam airport by senior Indian military officials and American diplomats. He is also the first US leader to visit India after the first leaders’ summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad on March 12, when the four countries committed themselves to working for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The people cited above said measures to boost the India-US strategic partnership, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the India-China standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the situation in Afghanistan and the sales of US weapons systems are expected to figure in the talks between the two sides on Saturday.
Among the defence deals expected to be discussed is India’s plan to acquire 30 armed drones at an estimated cost of more than $3 billion.
However, ahead of Austin’s visit, senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote a letter to the defence secretary and urged him to take up with Indian leaders the issue of India acquiring the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, as well as democracy and human rights issues.
The US has imposed sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for purchasing the S-400 system. India inked a deal with Russia in 2018 to buy five S-400 air systems and deliveries are expected to begin this year.
2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
- Mizzima News reported that one of its former reporters, Than Htike Aung, and Aung Thura, a journalist from the BBC’s Burmese-language service, were detained by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.
US President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One
- The 78-year-old commander in chief tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, reported New York Post.
White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted a tweet confirming the five removals after the Daily Beast reported that dozens of staffers had been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use.
Mass evacuations as rains cause record flooding in Australia
- Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains move south down the coast.
Apple told to pay $308.5 million for infringing DRM patent
- Personalized Media had sued claiming Apple infringed its patent with technology including FairPlay, which is used for the distribution of encrypted content from its iTunes, App Store and Apple Music applications.
LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Modi and Austin discuss Indo-Pacific, defence ties
- He arrived in New Delhi hours after a meeting between the foreign ministers and NSAs of US and China in Alaska got off to a bumpy start, with testy exchanges between the two sides in full view of the media.
'Welcome everyone!': Signal after global WhatsApp outage
Judge won't move trial in Floyd's death; 13th juror picked
- Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin will stretch into a third week after attorneys seated just one additional juror Friday. The 13th juror picked is a woman who said she’d seen only clips of the video of Floyd’s arrest and needs to learn more about what happened beforehand.
Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling
- Mexico will deploy checkpoints and drones and station officers along the Suchiate River, which marks part of the border, to deter irregular entry. The crackdown is especially aimed at people travelling with minors.
International Day Of Happiness 2021: Theme, history of the day
- The United Nations started to celebrate the International Day of Happiness in 2013 but a resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012.
After weeks of seismic activity, volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
- Several photos shared on social media showed smoke rising from the lava streams which are glowing brightly thus resulting in a bright red night sky.
Man arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's California home
'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel
Bill Gates says some US government tax proposals have gone ‘too far’
- The commentary follows a recent proposed wealth tax from Senator Elizabeth Warren that called for a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.