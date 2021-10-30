Modi in Rome: PM to meet Pope Francis in Vatican, host of world leaders today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, the second day of his official visit to the Italian capital of Rome. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Italy on Friday, will be meeting the Pope on the sidelines of the two-day G20 summit in Rome, which Modi is attending at the invitation of Mario Draghi, his Italian counterpart.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

This year's G20 summit, the eighth in line attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being hosted physically in Rome. Last year's summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was held virtually owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian presidency is centered around ‘People, Planet and Prosperity’.

Later on in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet a host of world leaders, again on the sidelines of the G20 summit. These include meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian president Joko Widodo and Singapore prime minister Lee Hosein Loong.

On Sunday, PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit, reported the ANI news agency. Modi will also be participating in discussions on “Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development”, the agency added.

There will also be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the news agency, which cited officials familiar with the development.

Prime Minister Modi held extensive delegation-level talks on Friday with his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, on diversifying India-Italy ties. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders reviewed the five-year action plan of “bilateral partnership and reiterated the commitment to further expanding trade and investment linkages.”

