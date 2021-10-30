Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Modi in Rome: PM to meet Pope Francis in Vatican, host of world leaders today
world news

Modi in Rome: PM to meet Pope Francis in Vatican, host of world leaders today

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, as part of his two-day official visit to Rome. 
Published on Oct 30, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, the second day of his official visit to the Italian capital of Rome. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Italy on Friday, will be meeting the Pope on the sidelines of the two-day G20 summit in Rome, which Modi is attending at the invitation of Mario Draghi, his Italian counterpart.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

This year's G20 summit, the eighth in line attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being hosted physically in Rome. Last year's summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was held virtually owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

Also Read | PM Modi, Draghi hold talks on 'diversifying' India-Italy ties on sidelines of G20 Summit

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian presidency is centered around ‘People, Planet and Prosperity’.

Later on in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet a host of world leaders, again on the sidelines of the G20 summit. These include meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian president Joko Widodo and Singapore prime minister Lee Hosein Loong.

RELATED STORIES

On Sunday, PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit, reported the ANI news agency. Modi will also be participating in discussions on “Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development”, the agency added.

Also Read | India expecting concrete outcomes at COP26: Harsh Shringla

There will also be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the news agency, which cited officials familiar with the development.

Prime Minister Modi held extensive delegation-level talks on Friday with his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, on diversifying India-Italy ties. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders reviewed the five-year action plan of “bilateral partnership and reiterated the commitment to further expanding trade and investment linkages.”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi rome prime minister's office pope francis mario draghi italy g20 summit
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US firm First Solar announces $684mn India investment

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

Taliban sends envoy to run embassy in Pakistan amid quest for recognition

India, US call upon Taliban to prevent terror attacks from Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP