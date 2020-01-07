e-paper
In first interaction of 2020, PM Modi, Donald Trump discuss ‘mutual respect’, ‘regional security issues’

PM Modi said on the call that India-US relations, “which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding”, have grown from strength to strength, said the Indian government in a statement.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:24 IST
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in their first interaction this year, discussed “mutual respect and understanding” and “regional security matters” over a phone call on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Indian government, PM Modi said on the call that India-US relations, “which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding”, have grown from strength to strength.

“The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the statement said.

In a statement issued here in Washington, the White House said that the two leaders “discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership in 2020, and they also reviewed the regional security matters”.

It could not immediately be ascertained if the two leaders also discussed Iran in the aftermath of a US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday. The strike was ordered by US President Trump, who has since threatened Iran with “very fast and very hard” reprisals for retaliatory actions. Trump has highlighted 52 targets in the cross-hairs, including cultural sites which are protected by international laws.

The drone strike and the escalating tensions in the region were discussed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his American counterpart Mike Pompeo on Sunday. “Had a telephonic discussion with Secretary of State @SecPompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region,” S Jaishankar had Tweeted, adding, “Highlighted India’s stakes and concerns.”

Pompeo also tweeted about the meeting, saying the two officials discussed “Iran’s continued threats and provocations” and added that, “The Trump Administration won’t hesitate to act to keep American lives, and those of our friends and allies, safe.”

Jaishankar had spoken to Iranian foreign minister Javed Zarif earlier.

