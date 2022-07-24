Monkeypox ‘can be contained’ in US, White House doctor says
Monkeypox “can be contained” in the US, with the goal of eventually eliminating the illness as testing and vaccinations ramp up, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator said.
Ashish Jha repeated that, with more than 2,000 cases nationwide, the US Department of Health and Human Services is weighing whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. On Saturday, the head of the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
“We think we can get our arms around this thing,” Jha said in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “But obviously, if we need further tools, we will invoke them as we need them.”
He said “monkeypox can be contained, absolutely,” through testing and vaccines. He said the US is able now to test 80,000 people a week, and has 300,000 vaccines available. The US is also using a smallpox antiviral medication as treatment.
“There is a very substantial ramping up of response that is happening right now,” Jha said.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus personally intervened after nine members of the expert committee were against declaring the monkeypox outbreak an emergency, while six were in favor. Tedros and the health organization had faced criticism in some quarters that they acted too slowly to ratchet up the alarms on Covid.
“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission,” he said during a press briefing in Geneva on Saturday.
Around the world, monkeypox is still primarily affecting men who have sex with men and those who identify as gay or bisexual. On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that two pediatric patients had been identified this week, raising concerns that the virus is finding its way into other populations.
-
Pope heads to Canada to make amends for Indigenous school scandal
The 10-hour flight constitutes the longest since 2019 for the 85-year-old pope, who has been suffering from knee pain that has forced him to use a cane or wheelchair in recent outings. The pope was in a wheelchair on Sunday and used a lifting platform to board the plane, an AFP correspondent accompanying him said.
-
Can smallpox vaccines prevent monkeypox? What top health bodies say
Monkeypox is now a global health emergency even as the fight against coronavirus continues. Two years back, coronavirus had caught the world unprepared as hospitals got overwhelmed as cases soared. According to top US medical body, the CDC, two vaccines - licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration - are available for preventing monkeypox infection – JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000. There is a note of caution.
-
China says Xi, leaders got local shots in rare disclosure
China said all its leaders received locally-made Covid-19 shots, the first time a confirmation was made in the absence of a vaccine mandate for the country with the world's strictest controls against the virus. The Foreign Ministry had previously refused to comment on President Xi Jinping's vaccination status, in contrast with leaders such as US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who both got vaccinated on camera in 2020.
-
Britain's PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal migration
Britain's two contenders to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister promised on Sunday to tackle illegal immigration as a priority, with both backing the government's policy of sending migrants to Rwanda. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday described himself as "the underdog" afteforeign secretary Liz Trussss topped opinion polls among the Conservative Party members who will appoint their next leader, and Britain's prime minister, with the result due on Sept. 5.
-
Missiles sank Ukrainian warship in Odessa port strikes: Russia
Russia said Sunday that its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port key to a freshly-inked grain export deal had targeted military infrastructure at the facility, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine and its allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port -- that came just one day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume exports blocked by the conflict -- as "Russian barbarism".
