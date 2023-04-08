More Republicans want Donald Trump to run for 2024 presidential polls: Survey

The chances of US President Donald Trump winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections are very high, a survey showed following charges against Donald Trump in case related to hush money payments. According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 49% of all Americans believe that it was appropriate for prosecutors to file a criminal case against a former president as New York City prosecutors indicted Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Donald Trump: Former US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

Republicans and Democrats remained sharply divided over the case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Almost 16% of Republicans believed that the accusations were justified as opposed to 84% of Democrats. Around 40% of Republicans said that they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024, while 12% said they would be less likely to do so. 38% of respondents claimed that the case had no impact on their choice.

The survey showed that 58% of Republicans favour Donald Trump as their choice for nominee- a rise from 48% ahead of the indictment. The survey showed that more Americans believe the case against Donald Trump as 73% of Americans, including 55% of Republicans agreed that the action by enforcement agencies was justified. But 34% of Democrats and 76% of Republicans believed that the agencies were conducting investigations that are politically motivated.

Only 18% of Republicans said that Donald Trump should be barred from running for president again owing to the allegations.

