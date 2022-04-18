'More than 1 issue still pending': Iran blames US for delays to revive nuke deal
Iran on Monday said an agreement with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was still not in sight, blaming the United States for the delay.
"More than one issue is still pending between Iran and the United States," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
"Messages (from Washington) sent through (European Union coordinator Enrique) Mora these past weeks... are far from providing solutions that could lead to an accord," he told reporters.
Iran has been engaged in efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly since April 2021.
Mora, who coordinates the indirect US-Iran talks, visited Tehran last month for talks with Iranian officials, and later went to Washington.
At the time, Mora said he hoped to close the gaps remaining in the arduous negotiations.
The agreement fell apart in 2018, when then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States and reimposed crippling economic sanctions.
Iran, in response, began rolling back on most of its commitments under the accord.
Khatibzadeh on Monday blamed Washington for delays to restore the nuclear deal.
"The United States are responsible for these delays, because they are taking their time to give replies" that would be suitable for Iran, he said.
Earlier this month, Khatibzadeh's counterpart in the State Department Ned Price said it was Tehran that was not giving way to make a deal possible, but that Washington still believed there was "opportunity to overcome our remaining differences."
Key among unresolved issues is a demand by Tehran that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, be removed from a US terror blacklist.
Washington has resisted the move.
-
Two captured British fighters appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Moscow's state TV and have asked to be swapped with a pro-Russian politician who is currently being held by Ukrainian authorities, Reuters reported. "We look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk. Obviously I would really appreciate your help in this matter," he said, saying he spoke a little Russian and had been treated well.
-
US, South Korea urge North Korea's return to talks after missile tests
The US special envoy for North Korea said Monday that Washington and Seoul agreed on the need for a strong response to Pyongyang's recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country. Sung Kim flew to South Korea on for talks two days after North Korea conducted a new type of missile test in its 13th round of weapons firing this year. South Korean nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk urged North Korea to return to talks.
-
200,000 risk losing jobs in Moscow over sanctions: Mayor
Around 200,000 employees of foreign companies in Moscow could lose their jobs due to sanctions over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the city's mayor said on Monday. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said authorities had last week approved a $41-million programme to support employment in the Russian capital. Sobyanin said the newly approved programme was expected to support more than 58,000 people who have lost their jobs. Around 12,500 of them will undergo retraining, he added.
-
'Ukraine resistance has severely tested Russian forces': UK on Mariupol fighting
The United Kingdom's defence ministry on Monday, in its latest updates on the situation in Ukraine, said the resistance by the war-hit nation “has severely tested the Russian forces” and “has diverted men and material”. “Russian commanders will be concerned by the time it is taking to subdue Mariupol,” it added. The UK further said that the “effort to capture Mariupol has come at significant cost to its residents.”
-
6 killed after 5 'powerful' Russian missile strikes in Ukraine's Lviv
Ukraine faced fresh onslaught from Russia in Lyiv as five powerful missiles struck the western city while a fight was also intensifying in the strategic port city of Mariupol, which according to Moscow, has been cleared. Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi took to Facebook on Monday to report multiple missile strikes in Lviv. “Five missiles struck the city,” he said as per news agency AP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics