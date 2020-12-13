e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / More than 16 million Covid-19 cases now confirmed in United States

More than 16 million Covid-19 cases now confirmed in United States

A total of 6,135,314 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the US, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 06:16 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the highest death toll, of all the countries in the world.
The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the highest death toll, of all the countries in the world.(AP Photo)
         

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 16 million, while the death toll stands at over 297,000, according to the latest data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 21:50 GMT on Saturday, there were 16,014,839 coronavirus cases in the US, including 297,501 deaths from Covid-19.

A total of 6,135,314 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the US, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the highest death toll, of all the countries in the world.

tags
top news
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
Heart patients, diabetics may get doses on priority
Heart patients, diabetics may get doses on priority
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
‘Reforms aimed at increasing competition’: Tomar
‘Reforms aimed at increasing competition’: Tomar
Central govt schemes helped country fare better on wellness index: Survey
Central govt schemes helped country fare better on wellness index: Survey
Subject social media to journalistic standards: SC judge
Subject social media to journalistic standards: SC judge
Anti-Farm law activists deface Gandhi statue in US; ‘Khalistani’ flags seen
Anti-Farm law activists deface Gandhi statue in US; ‘Khalistani’ flags seen
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In