Pope Francis offers prayers for Morocco earthquake victims
Reuters |
Sep 10, 2023 04:05 PM IST
Morocco Earthquake: Pope Francis thanked rescue workers for their efforts to help the victims of a quake that has killed more than 2,000 people.
Pope Francis offered prayers and solidarity on Sunday for the victims of Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.
"I pray for the injured, for those who have lost their lives, so many of them, and for their relatives," he said, speaking to crowds in St Peter's Square after delivering his Angelus message.
Read more: Death toll passes 2,000 after Morocco's strongest-ever earthquake: Top updates
He also thanked rescue workers for their efforts to help the victims of a quake that has killed more than 2,000 people.
"We stand with the people of Morocco," he added.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Earthquake
- Pope Francis