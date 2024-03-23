Moscow attack: Chilling video shows terrorists shooting people point blank

Several armed terrorists stormed into Moscow's Crocus City Hall concert on Friday night and began shooting at the audience at point blank, Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik reported posting a video in which at least three maskless men in camouflage burst into the hall through the stalls and started shooting can be seen. This grab taken from a UGC video shows gunmen shooting in a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, western edge of Moscow region.(X/ @SputnikInt)

According to the Sputnik correspondent from the scene, the terrorists shot people point-blank and threw incendiary bombs. Those who managed to get out of the hall were pointed to the emergency exits by the complex's security while the guards remained in place.

Moscow terror attack:

Several terrorists opened fire and detonated explosives at the hall, which killed at least 143 people and left several hundred injured, according to Reuters, the deadliest attack in Russia for 20 years. The Russian investigators on Saturday claimed that it had arrested 11 people, including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage.

Security has been tightened at airports, transport hubs and across the capital Moscow. All large-scale public events have been cancelled across the country, according to Reuters.

Eyewitnesses recount horror:

Eyewitnesses recount horror at the concert hall. A witness told AFP it was a few minutes before the start of the concert by Piknik when automatic gunfire rang out. "I realised right away that it was automatic gunfire and understood that most likely it's the worst: a terrorist attack," said Alexei, who would not give his last name.

One witness, who asked not to be identified by name, told Reuters that a stampede began soon after the shooting.

"Suddenly there were bangs behind us - shots. A burst of firing - I do not know what," the witness said. “A stampede began. Everyone ran to the escalator. Everyone was screaming; everyone was running.”

ISIS claims responsibility:

Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite empathic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it. ISIS also shared a photo of what it said were the four attackers behind the attack. "The attack comes within the context of a raging war between the Islamic State and countries fighting Islam," Amaq added in a statement citing security sources.

However, Ukraine refuted the claims with Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying in an X post, "The versions of Russian special services regarding Ukraine are absolutely untenable and absurd."

Putin calls Moscow attack ‘barbaric terrorist act’:

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Moscow concert hall attack a ‘barbaric terrorist act’. He also announced a day of mourning in the country on March 24. “I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation.