 Moscow concert hall attackers briefly entered Turkey before attack | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Moscow concert hall attackers briefly entered Turkey before attack

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Moscow concert hall attack: Two of the assailants departed Turkey and reportedly travelled to Moscow on the same flight on March 2, 2024.

The gunmen accused of killing over 143 people in the Moscow concert hall attack last Friday travelled to Turkey briefly in the same week “to renew their Russian residence permits,” Reuters reported, quoting a Turkish security official. However, the report added that the radicalisation of these Tajikistan men did not happen there.

A man suspected of taking part in the attack of a concert hall that killed 137 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, sits inside the defendant cage as he waits for his pre-trial detention hearing at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow on March 25, 2024. (AFP)
A man suspected of taking part in the attack of a concert hall that killed 137 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, sits inside the defendant cage as he waits for his pre-trial detention hearing at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow on March 25, 2024. (AFP)

The official, who spoke to the news agency anonymously, noted that there were no existing arrest warrants against the attackers, allowing them to travel between Turkey and Russia freely. Furthermore, it was revealed that the assailants had been residing in Moscow for an extended period.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | 'Who ordered it?': Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine, 'radical Islamists' for Moscow terror attack

Two of the assailants departed Turkey and travelled to Moscow on the same flight on March 2, 2024, according to the source. The attack, later claimed by the Islamic State, resulted in the deaths of over 143 people and left dozens more injured.

Eleven people have been detained in connection with the attack that occurred in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

President Putin ‘refuses’ to take ‘IS’ name

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “refusing” to attribute the Moscow attack to the Islamic State (IS), despite the extremist group's claim, according to an AFP report. Instead, he claimed a connection to Ukraine, asking why the attackers tried to flee to Ukraine -- a claim that Kyiv has rejected.

In his recent remarks regarding the attack on Monday, Putin acknowledged that “radical Islamists” were responsible but drew a connection to Ukraine.

"Of course, it is necessary to answer the question, why after committing the crime the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?" Putin asked.

"The US... is trying to convince its satellites that there is not a Kyiv trace in the act of terror and that members of ISIS carried out the attack," Putin told a security meeting.

“We know who carried out the attack. We want to know who the mastermind was,” said Putin, repeating the allegation that the perpetrators tried to flee to Ukraine after the attack.

Ukraine firmly denies any involvement in the attack, with President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Putin of “always trying to blame others.”

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Moscow concert hall attackers briefly entered Turkey before attack
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On