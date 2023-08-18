Moscow court arrests US national for ‘espionage’: Report

A Moscow court has arrested US citizen of Russian origin Gene Spector on suspicion of espionage, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday. The agencies provided no details of the charges. (iStock)

The agencies provided no details of the charges, but according to RIA, in 2022 Spector was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his role in bribing the assistant of ex-Russian Deputy PM Arkadiy Dvorkovich.

The court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials are classified, Interfax reported.

