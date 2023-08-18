Home / World News / Moscow court arrests US national for ‘espionage’: Report

Moscow court arrests US national for ‘espionage’: Report

Reuters |
Aug 18, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials are classified, Interfax reported.

A Moscow court has arrested US citizen of Russian origin Gene Spector on suspicion of espionage, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The agencies provided no details of the charges. (iStock)
The agencies provided no details of the charges, but according to RIA, in 2022 Spector was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his role in bribing the assistant of ex-Russian Deputy PM Arkadiy Dvorkovich.

