 Moscow terror attack: ‘Are you sure it’s ISIS?', Russia asks US on terror outfit's role in Crocus Hall shooting | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Moscow terror attack: ‘Are you sure it’s ISIS?', Russia asks US on terror outfit's role in Crocus Hall shooting

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Moscow attack: The ISIS group on Telegram claimed that the attack was “carried out by four of its men armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs”.

Was Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) really behind the shooting at Moscow's Crocus Hall which killed nearly 140 people and injured 182? Russia has challenged the assertions made by the United States on a possible ISIS-K hand behind one of the worst terror attacks on its soil in decades.

Four men, including a Tajik national, stormed the concert hall on Friday, spraying spectators with bullets during a concert by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic.

The Islamic State group on Telegram had claimed that the attack was "carried out by four of its terrorists armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs" as part of "the raging war" with "countries fighting Islam".

Contrary to popular claims of an ISIS-K role in the attack, Russian president Vladimir Putin had hinted at a possible Ukraine hand in the massacre. “They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border,” the Russian leader had said.

Putin had ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a major European war after eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces on one side and pro-Russian Ukrainians and Russian proxies on the other.

ALSO READ: 'India stands in solidarity with Russia': PM Modi reacts to Moscow attack

Shattered glass lies at the scene of the deadly shooting attack in Crocus City Hall, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, on March 23.(Reuters)
Shattered glass lies at the scene of the deadly shooting attack in Crocus City Hall, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, on March 23.(Reuters)

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, in an article for the
Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, accused the US of evoking "bogeyman" of Islamic State to cover its "wards" in Kyiv, and reminded readers that Washington had supported the "mujahideen" fighters who fought Soviet forces in the 1980s.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Attention - a question to the White House: Are you sure it's ISIS? Might you think again about that?" Reuters quoted Zakharova as saying in the article.

Meanwhile, Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia could not comment on the Islamic State claim while the investigation was ongoing, and would not comment on the U.S. intelligence, saying it was sensitive information.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Moscow terror attack: ‘Are you sure it’s ISIS?', Russia asks US on terror outfit's role in Crocus Hall shooting
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On