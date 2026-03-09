‘Most likely be killed’: Trump urges Australia to give asylum to Iranian women's soccer team

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Australia to grant asylum to the Iranian women's soccer team, saying sending them back will be a "terrible humanitarian mistake". US President Donald Trump has urged Australia to grant asylum to the Iranian soccer team. (AFP)

Trump said that the Iranian women soccer team would “most likely be killed” if they are forced to go back to Iran. On Monday, the Iranian women's team had refused to sing their national anthem ahead of the Asian Cup opening match in Australia.

The Asian Cup tournament started in Australia as the US and Israel launched air strike on Iran. The Iranian team was eliminated on Sunday after losing 2-0 to the Philippines.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social while addressing Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Global players' union FIFPRO earlier said that there were serious concerns for the welfare of the team, as they prepared to return home after being labelled "wartime traitors" for refusing to sing their national anthem before a game.

The President told Albanese that the US will “take them” if Australia refuses them asylum. “Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t,” he added.

Iran commentator called the players' decision 'dishonour' Reacting to the Iranian team's refusal to stand in silence during the anthem before the first match, a commentator on Iran Broadcasting called it as the "pinnacle of dishonour".

The team had sang the anthem and saluted before the second match against Australia, sparking fears among human rights campaigners that the women had been coerced by government minders.