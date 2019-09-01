e-paper
‘Multiple gunshot victims’ after suspect hijacked mail truck in Texas: Police

At least one gunman in the US state of Texas has shot multiple victims and hijacked a mail truck, police said on Saturday.

world Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Odessa, Texas
At least one gunman in the US state of Texas has shot multiple victims and hijacked a mail truck, police said on Saturday.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in central Texas after one or more suspects opened fire.

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said Saturday that one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle. Authorities in Odessa, Texas, say the other shooter is believed to be driving a US Postal Service vehicle.

Police in Odessa, say one or possibly two suspects hijacked the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lock-down. There have been no reports of fatalities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 03:38 IST

