Municipality in Alberta becomes the first govt at any level in Canada to issue a resolution condemning Hinduphobia

Toronto: The municipality of Wainwright in Alberta has become the first Canadian government at any level to recognise Hinduphobia in the country. Pro-Khalistan radicals attacking the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada in November last year. (Credit: Video Screengrab)

In a proclamation issued by the town’s Mayor Bruce Pugh on Tuesday, the representatives of the town council resolved to “condemn Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry, and intolerance to all people and declare the Town of Wainwright, Alberta as a place that values equal protection and civil rights and welcomes the diversity brought by Canadian Hindus and all those who work hard, uphold family values, and contribute to our economic and social well-being”.

It recognised “Hindu contributions of Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, food, music, arts, and more” that “have enriched the cultural fabric and have been widely adopted in Canadian society and have uplifted the lives of millions” while stating that “Canadian Hindus have worked hard, and been exemplary citizens of their adopted nation with deep respect for education, entrepreneurship, family values, due process and the rule of law”.

The proclamation was welcomed by the Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), which said, in a statement, “At a time when Hinduphobia is on the rise, with Hindu temples and individuals under increasing attacks, formal recognition like this helps ensure Hindu voices, safety, and dignity remain central to Canada’s inclusion story.”

Temples have been targeted nearly two dozen times since 2023, often desecrated with pro-Khalistan graffiti and posters. Matters came to a head in November last year when pro-Khalistan protesters violently stormed into the Hindu Sabha mandir in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In October 2023, an e-petition for the recognition of Hinduphobia in Canada was moved by the Canadian Organization for Hindu Heritage Education (COHHE) and attracted over 25,000 signatures. It was presented in the House of Commons by its sponsoring MP Melissa Lantsman. There was no action from the government, other than an anodyne response thanking the petitioner “for expressing their concerns regarding the growing negative stereotyping, prejudice, and discrimination of Hindus in Canada”.