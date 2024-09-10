 Murdered Hamas hostages' harrowing final moments revealed, many tried to fight off their killers: report | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi
Murdered Hamas hostages' harrowing final moments revealed, many tried to fight off their killers: report

BySumanti Sen
Sep 10, 2024 06:49 AM IST

Some of the six Hamas hostages who were executed, including Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, reportedly tried to defend themselves before being killed.

Some of the six Hamas hostages who were recently found murdered, including Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, reportedly tried to defend themselves in their final moments before being shot. The bodies of the hostages were found in a tunnel in Rafah on August 31.

A combination picture shows undated handout images of hostages Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, and Almog Sarusi (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via REUTERS)
A combination picture shows undated handout images of hostages Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, and Almog Sarusi (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via REUTERS)

Besides Goldberg-Polin, the other slain hostages were identified as Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi. Their grieving relatives were told shocking details about their last moments during a briefing on the Israel Defense Forces’ investigation into the executions, Channel 12 News reported.

Many of the six victims are believed to have tried to fight off their killers and “struggled with those who shot them,” the outlet reported. According to the report, “forensic” evidence showed that “Hersh, Ori, Alex and Almog defended Eden and Carmel” before they were murdered.

Hostages were held in harsh conditions

The families of the deceased hostages were briefed by IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari. They were shown evidence from inside the tunnel and were informed that the six were held in harsh conditions after being abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The tunnel where the six were being held was just two people wide, and was too low for them to stand. No air vents, toilets or showers were there. On raiding the tunnel, the IDF found protein bars, a generator, a small flashlight and a chess set discarded there. Several notepads that were found have been given to the hostages’ families.

The autopsies of the six hostages revealed that they were shot multiple times from close range, The Times Of Israel previously revealed. The IDF said that Hamas terrorists executed the hostages shortly before their bodies were found by troops. Security officials believe they may have been killed because Hamas terrorists were afraid that a hostage who was recently rescued alive would divulge details about where the other hostages were being held.



New Delhi
Tuesday, September 10, 2024

