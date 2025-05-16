Menu Explore
Murrieta ‘Baxter Fire’ map, updates: Blaze near Menifee grows to 20 acres, Loma Linda Hospital nearby| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 16, 2025 05:24 AM IST

A brush fire erupted near Murrieta, California, has grown to 20 acres. Officials said the blaze is burning in Avenida Manana, Menifee.

A brush fire, named Baxter Fire, erupted near Avenue Manana in Murrieta, a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, on Thursday. Map shows the blaze is burning close to Loma Linda University Health.

A brush fire erupted near Murrieta, California.(Representational Image/ Getty Images via AFP)
A brush fire erupted near Murrieta, California.(Representational Image/ Getty Images via AFP)

“VEGETATION FIRE - RPT @ 3:25PM. 35200 block Avenida Manana in Menifee. Firefighters on-scene of 20 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels. Additional ground and air resources en-route,” CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Murrieta Fire & Rescue wrote, “Fire is on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Clinton Keith / Whitewood Rd. Please avoid the area at this time.”

As of now, the fire is moving at a moderate rate of spread. The flames are burning in brush-covered hills to the east of Vista Murrieta High School, with residential neighborhoods located to the west.

No injuries have been reported, and no evacuations have been announced.

A local resident noted that the fire appeared close to Loma Linda University Health, writing on Facebook: “FYI, a fire started close to Loma Linda hospital in Murriet. Traffic is kind of bad right now because of fire engines and stuff rushing to get to it. ￼ I hope they’re able to get it out so it doesn’t reach the hospital. Or surrounding houses or building.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

