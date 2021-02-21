Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks
Myanmar on Friday blocked access to Wikipedia in all languages, reported Sputnik citing NetBlocks - a traffic monitoring service.
"Confirmed: #Myanmar has blocked all language editions of the Wikipedia online encyclopedia, part of a widening post-coup internet censorship regime imposed by the military junta," NetBlocks wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.
NetBlocks also informed that internet services in the country had been blacked out for the past six days.
The blockade on the internet has adversely affected online shops. Online shop owners said that the sales have declined by half in recent days following disruptions in connectivity.
Also read| Myanmar police arrest actor Lu Min after two killed in protests
Moreover, the recent political events have turned businesses away from the digital platform, reported Myanmar Times.
On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected Parliament was due to convene.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police arrest actor Lu Min after two killed in protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big US companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 jabs 95.8% effective after both Pfizer shots: Israeli health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US state secretary, Abdullah discuss ways of accelerating Afghan peace process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope visits Holocaust survivor in Rome home to thank her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO still has no details from Tanzania on its Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox