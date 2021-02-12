IND USA
Around 100 protesters were arrested on Tuesday after police cracked down on protesters who had staged demonstrations.
Myanmar committee to take action against police officer who fired live ammunition during anti-coup protests

19-year-old Ma Myat Thet Khine was critically wounded after being shot in the head by a police officer who had resorted to using live ammunition.
ANI, Naypyitaw
FEB 12, 2021

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) have announced that they will take action against the police officer who fired live ammunition during protests against the military of Myanmar on Tuesday, which seriously injured a 19-year-old protester.

According to Myanmar Times, the committee, which was elected by the populace during the 2020 general elections, has issued a statement strongly condemning the security forces' violent crackdown on the protesters, likening the act to that of a crime.

In the statement, the CRPH affirmed that action will be taken against the police official in accordance with the country's laws.

19-year-old Ma Myat Thet Khine was critically wounded after being shot in the head by a police officer who had resorted to using live ammunition during widescale protests against the military coup in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the injured demonstrator's elder sister has pledged to keep protesting until the 'military dictatorship' is removed from the country, reported NHK World

Khine turned 20 the day after the shooting. Doctors said a bullet penetrated her head and a decision on an operation will be made soon.

On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in the November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency.

Around 100 protesters were arrested on Tuesday after police cracked down on protesters who had staged demonstrations against the forceful military takeover in the country.

