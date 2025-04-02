Myanmar junta fires 'warning shots' after Chinese Red Cross convoy didn't stop when asked

Myanmar's ruling junta on Wednesday said its troops fired warning shots when a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy failed to heed the military's instructions to stop while driving in a conflict zone. When a Chinese Red Cross assistance convoy ignored the military's orders to stop while driving in a combat zone, Myanmar's ruling junta said Wednesday that its troops fired warning shots.(PTI/representative )

Also read: Man pulled alive from rubble five days after 7.7-magnitude Myanmar earthquake

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said the incident took place late on Tuesday and the Chinese Red Cross had not informed the government or the embassy of its presence in the area. He said the security team fired shots after the convoy, which included local vehicles, had failed to stop.