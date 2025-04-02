Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Myanmar junta fires 'warning shots' after Chinese Red Cross convoy didn't stop when asked

Reuters |
Apr 02, 2025 12:42 PM IST

The incident occurred without prior notification to the government or embassy.

Myanmar's ruling junta on Wednesday said its troops fired warning shots when a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy failed to heed the military's instructions to stop while driving in a conflict zone.

When a Chinese Red Cross assistance convoy ignored the military's orders to stop while driving in a combat zone, Myanmar's ruling junta said Wednesday that its troops fired warning shots.(PTI/representative )
When a Chinese Red Cross assistance convoy ignored the military's orders to stop while driving in a combat zone, Myanmar's ruling junta said Wednesday that its troops fired warning shots.(PTI/representative )

Also read: Man pulled alive from rubble five days after 7.7-magnitude Myanmar earthquake

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said the incident took place late on Tuesday and the Chinese Red Cross had not informed the government or the embassy of its presence in the area. He said the security team fired shots after the convoy, which included local vehicles, had failed to stop.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Myanmar junta fires 'warning shots' after Chinese Red Cross convoy didn't stop when asked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On