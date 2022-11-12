Home / World News / Myanmar must get 'democratic transition back on track immediately': UN chief

Myanmar must get 'democratic transition back on track immediately': UN chief

world news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 09:59 AM IST

Myanmar: “I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

Myanmar: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen.(Reuters)
Myanmar: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen.(Reuters)
AFP |

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was the only way to stop the "unending nightmare" engulfing the country.

Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws

"I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace," Guterres told reporters at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
un chief antonio guterres myanmar
un chief antonio guterres myanmar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out