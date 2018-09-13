Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 13, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Myanmar response to Rohingya crisis ‘could have been handled better’: Aung Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s military response to the Rohingya crisis which drove 700,000 of the Muslim minority into Bangladesh “could have been handled better”, the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said.

world Updated: Sep 13, 2018 08:56 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Hanoi
Myanmar,rohingya,journalists
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. (Reuters)

Myanmar’s military response to the Rohingya crisis which drove 700,000 of the Muslim minority into Bangladesh “could have been handled better”, the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi conceded Thursday.

“There are of course ways (in) which, in hindsight, the situation could have been handled better,” she said of the crackdown that led to widespread allegations of atrocities by Myanmar’s army.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 08:56 IST

tags

more from world