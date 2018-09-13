Myanmar response to Rohingya crisis ‘could have been handled better’: Aung Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s military response to the Rohingya crisis which drove 700,000 of the Muslim minority into Bangladesh “could have been handled better”, the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi conceded Thursday.

“There are of course ways (in) which, in hindsight, the situation could have been handled better,” she said of the crackdown that led to widespread allegations of atrocities by Myanmar’s army.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 08:56 IST