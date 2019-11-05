e-paper
North Korea says US terrorism blacklist hinders nuke diplomacy

world Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:05 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Seoul
The North's statement comes as North Korea is escalating its pressures on the United States over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations.(AP photo )
         

North Korea says the US redesignation of Pyongyang as a sponsor of terrorism is dimming prospects for nuclear diplomacy between the countries.

The North’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the State Department’s terrorism blacklist report released last week proves again the United States maintains a “hostile policy” and “inveterate repugnancy” toward North Korea.

It says “the channel of the dialogue between (North Korea) and the US is more and more narrowing” due to such a US attitude.

The North’s statement comes as North Korea is escalating its pressures on the United States over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations.

North Korea has demanded the United States work out mutually acceptable proposals to salvage the nuclear diplomacy by year’s end.

