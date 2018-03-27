 Naked Donald Trump statue going up for auction | world news | Hindustan Times
Naked Donald Trump statue going up for auction

The auction house estimates the Trump naked statue, which was created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, will sell for $20,000 to $30,000.

world Updated: Mar 27, 2018 16:23 IST
This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a naked statue of Donald Trump that is going up for auction that will take place May 2, 2018, in Jersey City.
This undated image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a naked statue of Donald Trump that is going up for auction that will take place May 2, 2018, in Jersey City.(AP File Photo)

A statue of a naked Donald Trump is going on the auction block.

Julien’s Auction says the sculpture is the last statue remaining that was not vandalized or destroyed when it was displayed along with others in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Cleveland in the weeks before the Republican was elected president.

The auction house estimates the statue, which was created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, will sell for $20,000 to $30,000.

The auction will take place on May 2 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

