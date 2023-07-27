Bizarre scene unfolds as naked woman steps out of car, opens fire on busy California bridge

A naked woman stepped out of her car and started firing a gun in a shocking incident in California on Tuesday, July 25. The incident took place on one of the nation’s busiest bridges. The scene unfoldedduring rush hour on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said. A driver called 911 and reported that another driver was brandishing a gun at them on the I-80 span, which crosses the San Francisco Bay (Getty Images - representational image)(HT_PRINT)

What did the woman do?

A driver called 911 and reported that another driver was brandishing a gun at them on the I-80 span, which crosses the San Francisco Bay. This happened around 4:40 pm. The woman suddenly stopped in the middle of the lane, stepped out of her car with a knife and started yelling.

The woman then entered the car and continued to drive to Oakland. She again stopped at a toll plaza and got out of the car, this time with a gun, and naked, New York Post reported. She then began randomly shooting at cars, according to police. Video of the incident showed her walking along the road and firing into the air. Officers finally arrived, made her drop her weapon and took her into custody without incident.

The woman’s motive remains unclear, and no injuries were reported. She was taken to a local hospital and placed on a mental health hold. She is expected to be booked on unspecified charges after being released.

“Due to the severity of the incident here, there are criminal charges that can be filed. So what we have to do is we have to allow the hospital to do their job. Give her the treatment and help that she needs and then once she is released from that, then, we can take her into custody,” CHP officer Andrew Barclay said, according to NBC Bay Area.

“We are grateful no one was harmed in this incident. Our officers were able to get there, deescalate that situation, get her to drop her weapon and take her into custody. I don’t have anything to parallel this to. I don’t have another incident that I can compare this to,” Barclay added.

