NASA's UFO report: No little green men, but big plans for UAP research

NASA's UFO study team has unveiled its initial findings, marking a significant step in understanding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). While the report did not confirm extraterrestrial origins, NASA is taking proactive measures by appointing a director of UAP research. FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After a yearlong study into UFOs, NASA is releasing a report Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, on what it needs to better understand unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view.(AP)

NASA initiated this independent panel of experts in 2022 to improve data collection and analysis regarding UFOs, now referred to as UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated, "The top takeaway from the study is that there is a lot more to learn. The NASA independent study team did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don't know what these UAP are."

In response, NASA plans to establish a directorate for UAP research to coordinate and oversee further investigations. Nelson emphasized collaboration with other agencies, stating, "We will use NASA expertise to work with other agencies to investigate UAPs."

The report's primary recommendation is for NASA to harness its Earth observation satellites to enhance UAP data and evidence. The report acknowledges the challenges faced in UAP analysis due to issues like sensor calibration and the lack of baseline data. It underscores the importance of a comprehensive data acquisition strategy within a broader government framework.

During a press briefing, Nelson emphasized the scarcity of data on UAP sightings, making scientific study difficult. He highlighted the expertise brought together by the independent study team to apply science and data rigorously to UAP research.

Other NASA leaders echoed the importance of collecting clear, detailed, and curated data to understand UAP. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, stated, "While there are numerous eyewitness accounts and visuals associated with UAP, they're not consistent, they're not detailed, and they're not curated observations that can be used to make definitive scientific conclusions about the nature and the origin of UAP."

The report recommends collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the use of artificial intelligence to identify anomalous phenomena. It also includes images of alleged UAP, some unexplained, such as a metallic "orb-like" object.

By approaching the topic scientifically, the report aims to reduce the stigma associated with UAP research and encourage more reporting. It acknowledges NASA's role in building public trust and fostering transparency in UAP studies.

Also Read | NASA UFO panel on 1,000-year-old 'alien corpses' in Mexico: ‘Don’t know but…'

In recent years, UAP sightings have gained attention, with military personnel and intelligence community veterans sharing encounters with objects defying conventional understanding. Despite various claims, no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial activity has been presented, but the report signifies a growing commitment to investigating these phenomena.

As NASA takes the lead in UAP research, the mysteries surrounding these unidentified phenomena may gradually yield to rigorous scientific inquiry, helping to ensure the safety of our skies and contributing to our understanding of the unknown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON