National Smoothie Day 2025: Top deals from Smoothie King, Jamba Juice and more

The National Smoothie Day is being celebrated on Saturday, June 21, and smoothie lovers across the United States have a special reason to smile. Kicking off the first day of summer in style, this is the occasion for families and friends to come together and enjoy food. Smoothie lovers can enjoy special promotions from various chains, including free smoothies and discounts. on National Smoothie Day.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Whether you love a drink full of leafy greens or enjoy a classic strawberry-banana version, there's a smoothie for everyone.

On National Smoothie Day, restaurants and food chains across the country are offering special deals. These include buy-one-get-one deals as well as discounts and extra loyalty member points.

National Smoothie Day 2025: Major deals to look out for

According to USA Today, here's what brands like Smoothie King, Jamba Juice, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are offering:

Planet Smoothie

VIP Rewards members are allowed to redeem a single 20-ounce Lunar Lemonade at Planet Smoothie for free. This offer is for Saturday, June 21. Customers were required to register themselves as Planet Smoothie VIP Rewards members by June 19.

Foodies can locate Planet Smoothie near them by visiting the official website at planetsmoothie.com/locator/.

Jamba Juice

From 3 pm to 6 pm (local time) on Saturday, Jamba Juice customers can buy a single 16-ounce Mango-A-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for just $1. This deal is available for in-store purchases only, meaning people can get it by drive-thrus or walk-up kiosks. Find a Jamba Juice location near you at locations.jamba.com/.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Rewards members are allowed to redeem one 24-ounce smoothie for free after they purchase a bowl or food at participating locations. Members have to place their orders on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe mobile app using the "National Smoothie Day reward" coupon. Locate Tropical Smoothie Cafe here locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/.

Also Read: Bored of makhana as snacks? Refresh it with a nutrient-rich smoothie

Smoothie King

On June 21 and 22, the Healthy Rewards members will be able to redeem a buy-one-get-one free smoothie at its outlets.

Nekter Juice Bar

On buying two smoothies, Nekter Juice Bar Rewards members get the second one at 50% off at select locations. This reward is available for purchases made through its mobile app.

Juice It Up!

Rewards members can purchase the outlet’s medium classic, specialty, or plant-based smoothie at just $5.

FAQs

1. Is there a National Smoothie Day?

It is celebrated on June 21 every year.

2. What is rule 3 for smoothies?

It usually refers to creating balanced and healthy smoothies.

3. Is today a free smoothie day?

Yes, there are many offers on June 21, which is being observed as National Smoothie Day in the US.