NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia

Published on Jan 05, 2023 04:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," NATO chief Stoltenberg said.

Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is seen. (AFP)
Reuters

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

"We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."

