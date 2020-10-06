e-paper
NATO's Stoltenberg to discuss Eastern Mediterranean tensions in Greece: Report

NATO’s Stoltenberg to discuss Eastern Mediterranean tensions in Greece: Report

According to Athens, the ongoing regional tensions, which flared up as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones, will top the agenda of the meeting.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 06:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Moscow
Stoltenberg visited Ankara on Monday to hold talks on the matter with Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Stoltenberg visited Ankara on Monday to hold talks on the matter with Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
         

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias will host a working breakfast for NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday, 6 October. Minister of National Defence Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos will also attend the meeting,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to Athens, the ongoing regional tensions, which flared up as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones, will top the agenda of the meeting.

Stoltenberg visited Ankara on Monday to hold talks on the matter with Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. During the meeting, the secretary-general praised Turkey’s contributions to NATO and reiterated the alliance’s commitment to defusing the tensions in the region, according to a press release.

NATO has established a military de-confliction mechanism to aid negotiations between Athens and Ankara, and military leaders from both countries have held talks at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

