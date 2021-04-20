Navalny moved to prison hospital, condition serious

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is pressing on with a hunger strike after authorities moved him to a prison hospital, a top ally said. “They’re still not allowing civilian doctors to see him, he’s not stopping his hunger strike,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s closest associate, said on Monday, citing lawyers he said had been able to visit the Kremlin critic for a few minutes. Navalny, 44, has been on hunger strike for nearly three weeks to demand outside medical care for acute back and leg pains.

All you need to know about Alexei Navalny(Hindustan Times)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON