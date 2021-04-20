IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Navalny moved to prison hospital, condition serious
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP file photo)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP file photo)
world news

Navalny moved to prison hospital, condition serious

Navalny, 44, has been on hunger strike for nearly three weeks to demand outside medical care for acute back and leg pains.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:20 AM IST

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is pressing on with a hunger strike after authorities moved him to a prison hospital, a top ally said. “They’re still not allowing civilian doctors to see him, he’s not stopping his hunger strike,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s closest associate, said on Monday, citing lawyers he said had been able to visit the Kremlin critic for a few minutes. Navalny, 44, has been on hunger strike for nearly three weeks to demand outside medical care for acute back and leg pains.

All you need to know about Alexei Navalny(Hindustan Times)
All you need to know about Alexei Navalny(Hindustan Times)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP